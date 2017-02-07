× Dauphin County Coroner rules death of 19-year-old Penn State student accidental

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick has determined the death of 19-year-old Penn State University student Timothy Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey, was accidental. He sustained multiple traumatic injuries from a fall.

Piazza reportedly fell down basement stairs at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house, 220 North Burrowes Road in State College, around 11 pm on Thursday February 2nd.

Police were called to the house on Friday around 10:49 am. They found Piazza unconscious.Other fraternity members told police Piazza was intoxicated when he fell. He was taken to the Mount Nittany Medical Center and later flown to Hershey Medical Center. He was pronounced dead on Saturday, February 4th.

Anyone with information is urged to call State College Police at 814-234-7150.