Explosion, building collapse in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TWP., Lancaster County, PA. — Crews are on the scene of a propane tank explosion in Lancaster County.

It happened shortly after noon at 2878 Lincoln Highway East, according to East Lampeter Township Police Department. The explosion and resulting fire caused a building to collapse, police confirmed. Crews reported that no one was trapped inside the structure.

Traffic will be detoured and police are asking motorists to avoid the area until further notice. There are no reports of injuries at this time.