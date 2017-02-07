× Former Garden Spot Village LPN accused of stealing pain meds from patients

EARL TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A former licensed practical nurse is facing charges after police say she stole prescription pain medication from her patients at a Lancaster County retirement facility.

According to police reports, 30-year-old Natalie Sands took Oxycodone medication which was prescribed for patients while she was employed as an LPN at Garden Spot Village in Earl Township. Sands is also accused of altering medication records for dispensing the medication. The alleged thefts occurred between November 2016 and January 2017.

According to police reports, Sands admitted to taking the medications when she was confronted by her superiors. She was terminated in January 2017.

Sands, of Ephrata, is charged with acquisition or obtaining possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or subterfuge and failure to keep records of distribution of controlled substances. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.