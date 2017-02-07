Home explodes in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two people escaped when fire officials say the home they rented on Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township exploded around 12:00pm Tuesday. Officials say a propane leak may have caused the explosion. The home had to be knocked down. The investigation continues.
