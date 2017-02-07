× Lancaster County man facing charges after lying to police about gunshot wounds

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster County man is facing charges after lying to police about how he received a gunshot wound to his lower pelvic region.

On February 4, police say they responded to Lancaster General Hospital, where Joshua Stewart, 21, had walked in to receive treatment for his injuries.

Stewart lied to police about his name and claimed that he had been shot by a man in a bar in Lancaster City. Authorities found shell casings from a handgun in Stewart’s pocket, and later determined that he had been in possession of a firearm.

Stewart changed his story, telling police he had a gun in the front pocket of his sweatshirt and it accidentally went off when he adjusted his pants.

Police arrested Stewart, and he is being charged for carrying a firearm without a license and false reports to police.