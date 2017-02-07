× Lanes for Lives offers chance to support good cause, meet your favorite FOX43 & 98.5 team members

YORK, Pa.– There’s no better way to support a great cause then do have fun while doing it.

Lanes for Lives offers the opportunity to do just that: bowling while raising money for the American Red Cross!

The event will be held on Sunday, March 5 at Suburban Bowlerama in York. It will run from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Participants have the chance to bowl unlimited games, win door prizes, and meet members of the FOX43 Morning News team and 98.5’s Bill O’ Brien and TJ!

To register a team to bowl, you can contact Vicki Stambaugh at 717-757-3515 or email vstambaugh@breweryproducts.com!

For more information, you can check out the event here.