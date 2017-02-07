× Man suffers gunshot wound late Monday night in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa – City police say a 59 year old man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot to his left calf just before midnight on Monday. Officers responded at 11:57 p.m. to the 1600 block of North 3rd Street for a report of shots fired.

The victim told investigators that he was approached by an unknown male while walking along the street. The assailant fired several shots at the victim striking him once. A neighbor heard the shots and rendered aid to the victim. Neither the victim nor the neighbor could provide a physical description of the assailant.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is in good condition.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Silvio at (717) 255-6516 or email at CSilvio@cityofhbg.com.