One taken to hospital after Tuesday morning crash in Dallastown

DALLASTOWN, Pa.– One man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Dallastown this morning.

The 19-year-old is receiving treatment for his injuries following the incident.

The crash occurred in the 400 block of E. Main Street and Glen Ave.

A vehicle hit two parked cars around 4:20 a.m.

FOX43 will provide details as they become available.