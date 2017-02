× Police search for man who walked away from Dauphin County work release program

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-Police continue their search for a man who they say walked away from the Dauphin County work release program in May 2016.

Authorities say 24-year-old Tyron Mosley may be in the Seilinsgrove area. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information that leads to Mosley’s arrest.

Tips can be made on this Crime Stoppers website or by calling Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.