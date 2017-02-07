× Police searching for man responsible for Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa.– Police are searching for a man that they determined shot two people on Saturday evening.

Daequann Buckner, 24, is facing charges of criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault and criminal mischief among other charges.

On February 4 at approximately 8 p.m., police responded to a call for shots fired in the area of N. 5th and Granite Streets.

While traveling to the scene, officers were informed that two gunshot victims arrived at Harrisburg hospital.

The female victim told police that she walked out of her home to speak with the other victim. As she approached the vehicle, she heard multiple shots fired, with both suffering wounds to their arms.

An investigation determined that Buckner was the person that fired and struck both victims with gunfire.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. He was last seen driving a silver 4-door Honda Accord with an unknown plate.

If you know the whereabouts of Buckner, you are encouraged to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers through the Crime Watch website or by calling Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900. Tipsters can remain anonymous. If your tip leads to the arrest of Buckner, you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000!