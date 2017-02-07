× Police searching for missing Swatara Township man

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa.– Police are searching for a missing Swatara Township man.

Douglas Simpson, 45, has been missing since the early morning hours of February 7.

Simpson left his home in the 4800 block of Etta Road, and hasn’t been seen since.

Simpson has blonde hair and blue eyes and stands about 5’10” tall. He should be driving a 2006 blue Ford F250 pickup truck.

If you see Mr. Simpson, please call Swatara Township Police immediately at 717-564-2550.