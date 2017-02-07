× Police seek to identify suspects in retail theft at wine and spirits store

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – West Shore Regional Police is attempting to identify two male suspects wanted for a retail theft incident. The suspects were seen walking into the PA Fine Wine & Spirits Store in Lemoyne on January 27. They then concealed over $300.00 in merchandise and left the store without paying.

Police released surveillance photos of the two suspects.

Anyone that can identify the suspect(s) is asked to contact West Shore Regional Police at (717) 238-9676.

Tips regarding this and any other crime can also be provided to: Cumberland County PA Crime Stoppers Inc. P.O. Box 96 Carlisle Pa. 17013 or call 1-855-628-TIPS (8477)