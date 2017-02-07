Police seek to identify suspects in retail theft at wine and spirits store

front_door_b

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. –  West Shore Regional Police is attempting to identify two male suspects wanted for a retail theft incident.  The suspects were seen walking into the PA Fine Wine & Spirits Store in Lemoyne on January 27.  They then concealed over $300.00 in merchandise and left the store without paying.

front_door_aPolice released surveillance photos of the two suspects.

Anyone that can identify the suspect(s) is asked to contact West Shore Regional Police at (717) 238-9676.

Tips regarding this and any other crime can also be provided to: Cumberland County PA Crime Stoppers Inc. P.O. Box 96 Carlisle Pa. 17013 or call 1-855-628-TIPS (8477)