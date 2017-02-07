× Poll: What is the most important issue to you in the 2017-18 budget?

There appears to be a lot of “savings” pending in Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s 2017-18 budget.

His budget proposal presents a $33.4 billion budget, up from last year’s $31.9 billion spending plan. Pennsylvania’s budget, by law, is required to be approved by lawmakers and signed by the Governor at the start of the fiscal year on July 1.

Prior to his official proposal announcement, Wolf said he wants to increase education spending, increase opioid and heroin crisis spending, as well as consolidate health and corrections departments. That is where Wolf’s administration claims to have found “savings” of up to $2.1 billion in General Fund cuts.

Currently, there are no broad tax increases — sales and income — included in this year’s budget compared to Wolf’s attempts to increase both in previous budgets.

