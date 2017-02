Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa.-- It's almost that time of year again.

February 14, otherwise known as Valentine's Day, is next week! That means it's time to prepare and get ideas for what you will do for the special day.

Erica Bixby from Royer's Flowers is stopping by the set with traditional Valentine’s Day flowers and some alternative gifts, such as candy and stuffed animals.

Bixby will also offer up the best way to care for roses.

Check it out on FOX43 Morning News.