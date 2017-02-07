× Senate Environmental Committee to hold hearing on impact of pharmaceuticals in Pennsylvania waterways

HARRISBURG, Pa.– The Senate Environmental Committee will hold a hearing today on the impact of pharmaceuticals in Pennsylvania waterways.

Pharmaceuticals are synthetic or natural chemicals that can be found in prescription medicines, over-the-counter therapeutic drugs and veterinary drugs. The occurrence of pharmaceuticals in the environment and the water cycle at trace levels has been widely discussed and published in literature in the past decade.

The hearing will be held at Hearing Room 1 in the North Office Building at the State Capitol Complex at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

You can watch the committee’s hearing live here.