Senator Wagner asks residents to participate in Tele-Town Hall on Heroin and Opioid Crisis

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s heroin and opioid epidemic will be the focus of a special regional Telephone Town Hall meeting to be held at 6:30pm on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, from the State Capitol in Harrisburg, according to Senator Wagner.

“As a member of the York County Heroin Task Force, now the York Opioid Collaborative, I encourage residents to participate in this unique opportunity to hear from individuals on how the growing epidemic is affecting Pennsylvania and what can be done to save lives and battle addiction,” said Wagner.

This will be the fourth regional Telephone Town Hall to be held on the topic of the heroin and opioid crisis. The February 7th event will cover the South Central region of Pennsylvania including York, Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, and Lebanon counties.

Those with a landline may, but are not guaranteed, to receive a call. Therefore, individuals interested in participating have the following options:

· Sign up at acommonwealthcrisis.com to receive a phone call a few moments before the town hall meeting begins.

· Text the keyword “talkheroin” to the number 828282.

· Listen to the live audio stream that will be available online at acommonwealthcrisis.com

The event will be hosted by Senator Gene Yaw (R-23), who chairs the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, a bipartisan, bicameral legislative research agency of the General Assembly. He will be joined by Pam Gay, York County Coroner, Detective Sgt. John Burkhart, Lancaster County Drug Task Force and Barry Denk, Director of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, to answer questions about heroin and opioid addiction and what is being done to curb the use of these dangerous drugs.

“I am very pleased that York County Coroner and co-founder of the York County Heroin Task Force, Pam Gay, will be a panelist on this telephone town hall,” said Wagner. “She has become quite an expert on the issue due to the impact the heroin crisis has had on York County.”

For audio of the previous telephone town halls in other Pennsylvania regions visit www.acommonwealthcrisis.com

SOURCE: Senator Wagner’s office