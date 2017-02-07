× State prison inmate sentenced to up to 30 more years in prison for beating, recording abuse of woman

LANCASTER, Pa.– An inmate already serving a decade-long sentence for sexual abuse of a child will serve up to 30 additional years for abuse of a woman that a judge described as “brutal” and “sadistic.”

Alexander Ramos-Pacheco, 27, was sentenced to 13-30 years in state prison on multiple charges, including aggravated assault and use of a stun gun.

Ramos-Pacheco pleaded guilty in November to a series of beatings of a woman at his Lancaster City home. The assaults included Ramos-Pacheco strangling the woman and using a stun gun on her. He zapped her more than 20 times, which left marks and scars on the woman’s body. This abuse took place over a period of years.

Lancaster City police detective, Randy Zook, said that the woman endured “daily horror” and told the judge that the woman likely would have been a homicide victim had police not intervened.

In court, Assistant District Attorney Karen Mansfield played a 5-minute audio recording that Ramos-Pacheco took on his cellphone during one beating of the woman.

County Judge Donald Totaro ordered that Ramos-Pacheco served his sentences consecutively, after the 10-year federal term he was sentenced to in February 2016.