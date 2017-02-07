× Taco Bell robbed in West Manchester Twp

WEST MANCHESTER TWP., York County, Pa. — The manager of a Taco Bell was robbed when she left the restaurant to make a deposit this morning. Police say the manager of the Taco Bell located in the 2100 block of White St. was confronted by a man when she was getting into her vehicle with the bank deposit bag. The suspect demanded she turn on her car’s ignition and get out of the car, leaving the deposit bag inside the car. He threatened to shoot her if she didn’t comply. The manager ran and called 911.

Taco Bell Bell employees saw the suspect running away, towards Hoss’ and Route 30.

Police soon arrived and spotted a man matching the suspect’s description on the side of the road. The man fled when he saw police and was apprehended a short time later hiding in construction equipment at the intersection of Route 74 and Route 30.

Police say the suspect, Joseph Jackson, has an extensive criminal history. He has no fixed address. Police say he has ties to New York. He never displayed a weapon and there were no injuries.

Jackson is charged with robbery, criminal attempt to commit robbery of a motor vehicle, and terroristic threats.