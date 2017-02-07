The Great American Outdoor Show aims to draw thousands this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa., -- The Great American Outdoor Show is in full swing this week at the PA Farm Show Complex in Dauphin County.

The 9 day event features more than 1,000 exhibits including shooting manufacturers, outfitters, fishing boats, RV's, archery and much more.

Throughout the week-long show, visitors can enjoy various speaking events, archery competitions, celebrity appearances, seminars and demonstrations.

According to spokesperson, Jason Brown, the show is the largest consumer outdoor show in the world. Brown says last year the show brought in roughly 200,000 people over the 9 day event.

The show runs February 4-12th. For more information visit https://www.greatamericanoutdoorshow.org/