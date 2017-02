Madisonville, Louisiana (WGNO) — St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister reports a tornado has touched down in Madisonville near Pine and Highway 22.

Brister said there are subdivisions in the area and she expects damage to homes and businesses.

If you are in the area, take cover immediately.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Emergency for Madisonville, Covington, and Abita Springs just before 11 a.m.

Click here for updates on this story