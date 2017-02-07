VP Mike Pence breaks Senate tie, Betsy DeVos confirmed Secretary of Education

President-elect Donald Trump has picked Betsy DeVos, a top Republican donor and school choice activist, to head the Department of Education, the Trump transition team announced Wednesday, November 23, 2016.
President-elect Donald Trump has picked Betsy DeVos, a top Republican donor and school choice activist, to head the Department of Education, the Trump transition team announced Wednesday, November 23, 2016.
Vice President Mike Pence breaks Senate tie. Betsy DeVos is confirmed as Secretary of Education.
This is a developing story.