Wednesday is mainly dry and mild, however, tracking possible rain, mix and snow for late evening into overnight

A RETURN TO COLDER TEMPS

Heading into Wednesday, temperatures remain mild in the 50s. A few lingering showers, into the early morning hours, are possible. High temperatures are obtained late morning then fall during the afternoon into the 40s as colder air slowly returns. Timing of colder air and just how cold it gets plays a critical role in precipitation type with our next system Wednesday night into early Thursday. A wave of low pressure brings moisture in late into the overnight period. Right now, indications are it starts as rain. As colder air spills in, rain changes to a mix which changes to snow. Speed of the system and how quickly the colder air moves in will determine if snow accumulates. Right now it is likely we’ll see several inches of snow accumulate. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect Wednesday night until Thursday morning.

We`ll continue to monitor the information for changes. It appears likely there will be accumulation but how much and where exactly is still in question. Otherwise, the system is out of here early morning leaving the rest of the day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The breeze increases reinforcing the chill. High temperatures top out in the lower and middle 30s. Friday is frigid to start with lows near 20 degrees. Afternoon readings top out below average in the lower 30s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Clouds thicken towards evening. A few flurries or light snow showers may clip our northern counties overnight into early Saturday.

MILD WEEKEND

Temperatures swing back above average to the 40s. And, showers return too. Saturday is mostly cloudy with a few light showers later in the day towards evening. Expect plenty of dry hours to begin the weekend but a greater threat for showers returns Sunday. Temperatures stay mild in the middle and upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK

It is mild to start the week with highs in the middle and upper 40s Monday. Winds are breezy too. Tuesday, temperatures fall back a few degrees but readings manage to climb to the lower 40s under mostly sunny skies.

Have a blessed day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist