Community members in Spring Garden Twp. voice concerns over municipal complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING GARDEN TWP., YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Dozens of people who live in Spring Garden Township, York County, voiced their concerns at a meeting Wednesday night over a proposed new municipal complex.

Township officials said that complex would serve as a combined administrative building and police station. It would also include an athletics facility.

The proposed building would be constructed on a 56-acre property on the 1700 block of Mt. Rose Avenue.

Some people who live in the township are upset by the idea, especially since it means an increase in the taxes they are paying.

One commissioner agreed with those people.

Sean Clarke, a Spring Garden Township resident, said, "His motion to suspend progress on the project failed, and so I believe we have the majority of the resident of Spring Garden Township would be displeased to hear this."

Commissioners said the costs for the complex would be between $14-18 million. To pay for it, the township would have to borrow money through a 30-year bond.