Deadly crash shuts down Peters Mountain Road in Middle Paxton Township

MIDDLE PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–A deadly crash in Middle Paxton Township has shut down a portion of Peters Mountain Road.

The crash happened on the south side of Peters Mountain Road around 1:52 p.m., according to 911 dispatchers.

The Dauphin County Coroner’s office has responded to the scene, dispatchers said.