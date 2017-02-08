× FOX43 Sports Poll: Does it bother you when politics and causes cross into sports?

Sometimes, the stage of sports is used to bring attention to other causes.

Athletes, fans, teams and coaches all believe in different causes that can cross into the world of sports.

For example, the Pittsburgh Penguins hosted a “You Can Play” Night during Tuesday’s game against the Calgary Flames.

The cause, which aims to highlight a place in hockey for people with disabilities and people from different socio-economic statuses and ethnicities, is a focus for the NHL as a whole.

In fact, the NHL and NHL Player’s Association have partnered with the “You Can Play” advocacy organization to ensure safety and inclusion for all who participate in sports, including LGBTQ athletes, coaches and fans.

Of course, the “You Can Play” night drew attention to a cause, using the athletic event’s stage to draw interest and awareness.

Some may feel that they could do without the extra initiatives, and just want to enjoy the games.

Our question is, does it bother you when politics and causes cross into sports?