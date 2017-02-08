× Furry Friends with King Charles and Scooter Bug, the spaniel mixes

YORK, Pa.– Our Furry Friends this week are King Charles and Scooter Bug from the Humane Society of Harrisburg!

While this pair may not be brothers, they need to be adopted together.

The senior pair of male spaniel mixes have been around for awhile, with King Charles being born in 2004 and Scooter Bug in 2005. They fell on hard times recently, as their owner passed away and a family member ended up having to bring them to the Humane Society.

The duo are close best friends that have pleasant personalities and lots of love to give. The dogs are almost identical for slight size differences and white chest markings.

King Charles and Scooter Bug can be nervous at times, which makes a home with kids over 12 a best fit. If you already have other dogs, there will need to be a test with the dogs at the shelter.

Overall, the duo would fit best in a quiet home while receiving regular short walks!

