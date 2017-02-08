× ‘Grandparent’ scam dupes Carlisle man out of $5,000

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – A Carlisle Borough man reported to police on Wednesday that he had duped out of $5,000 in a phone scam. The victim told police that he received a call from someone saying he was the victim’s family member who had been arrested and needed bail money to get out of jail for a DUI accident that occurred in New York.

The victim was told the family member initially needed $2500 and was told to send the money using a Walmart to Walmart money transfer. After doing so, the victim received a call saying that his family member needed more money as the bail was raised after his initial hearing with the judge. The victim sent another $2500 on today. After receipt of this money, the victim was called a third time with more bad news requesting and additional $2140 be sent to pay for medical bills related to the owner of the struck vehicle or the family member would be sent to ‘County’.

The victim refused and then called police.

Police want to remind everyone that if you receive a call like this not to send money via any type of wiring service. If you have any questions about a family member being arrested it may be best to try and verify this information before sending any money.