Halifax man killed in Dauphin County crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – State Police say a Halifax man died in a two vehicle early Wednesday afternoon in Dauphin County. It happen at 1:45 p.m. on Peters Mountain Road about half a mile south of the intersection with Appalachian Trail in Middle Paxton Township.

According to police Jonathan W. Leader, 35, was traveling south on Peters Mountain Road in a 2007 Chevrolet Impala. A second vehicle, an unidentified driver in a 2012 Chevrvolet Malibu was traveling northbound. For unknown reasons, Leader lost control of his car and traveled onto the southbound berm before crossing into the northbound lane, striking a guide rail and the front of the Malibu. Leader’s car became airborne and rolled over onto its roof ejecting him before coming to rest on its wheels in a wooded area alongside the roadway. Leader died at the scene.

The unidentified driver was transported to the hospital. There is no word on a condition.