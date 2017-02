Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY (PA)--The Museum on Chocolate Avenue takes visitors on an inspirational and interactive journey through the life of Milton S. Hershey, his legacy, the chocolate company, and the town that bears his name.

Within the museum is a hands-on Chocolate Lab with a Chocolate-Covered February twist! Guests can participate in “The Heart of Chocolate” or “Try it With Truffles” classes during the day or enjoy the special evening Chocolate Lab event “Truffles for Couples.”

The couples event, inspired by the love story of Milton and Catherine "Kitty" Hershey, invites couples and groups in the evenings as well as family during the daytime, to come together for some tasty wholesome fun.