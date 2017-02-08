La-Z-Boy recalled four Gold Series electric lift chairs, shock hazard to users

La-Z-Boy has recalled about 2,500 units of its lift chair’s power supply sold with four of their models, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reported. No injuries have been reported.

According to the commission, the lift chair’s power supply cover can crack within the screw housing and break, causing the cover to detach and expose the power supply’s electrical components. When that happens, it poses a shock hazard to users.

The four models in La-Z-Boy’s Gold Series electric lift chairs, include: the Clayton Luxury-Lift (Model 1HL562) and Power Lift (Model 1ML562), and Luxury-Lift (Models 1LF505 and 1LF819). They were also part of conversion kits for older lift chairs with Models 1LL320, 1LL508, 1LL515, 1LM320, 1LM508 and 1LM515. The power supply enables the chair’s seat to lift a consumer from a seated into a standing position.

The power supply casing is a black, plastic rectangular box measuring approximately 6 inches by 3½ inches by 3½ inches, the commission explained. Only power supplies with LOT #150113 are included in this recall. The model name, model number and lot number are printed on the back of the power supply.

The products were sold at La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries and independent furniture stores nationwide, and online at la-z-boy.com from September 2015 through November 2016. The items cost between $1,900 and $2,800. The power supplies were also sold separately for about $170. They were provided free under warranty, as replacements for use with previously-purchased chairs.

The commission suggests consumers should immediately stop using the power supplies to power the lift chairs, and contact La-Z-Boy for a free replacement power supply.

Consumer Contact:

La-Z-Boy toll-free at 855-592-9087 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at http://www.la-z-boy.com and click on the Recall button for more information.