Lancaster man pleads guilty to committing perjury in 2016 mail fraud trial

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Angel Luis Carrasco-Rivera also known as Manuel Calcagno, 54, of Lancaster, pleaded guilty today before Chief United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner to committing perjury.

According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Carrasco-Rivera was charged with perjury in connection with his recent prosecution and conviction for mail fraud. The fraud prosecution involved Carrasco-Rivera obtaining more than $102,000 by filing false claims for unemployment compensation benefits from 2008 through late 2012. He was sentenced in June 2016 to serve 18 months in prison for that offense.

After Carrasco-Rivera’s sentencing, it was learned that he purposely failed to correct inaccurate information in his pre-sentence report regarding his criminal history. It was learned that Carrasco-Rivera was prosecuted and convicted of a drug trafficking crime in Massachusetts in 1991 under the name Manuel Calcagno and was sentenced to a 20-year prison term for that crime.

That conviction was not included in Carrasco-Rivera’s criminal history in the pre-sentence report, resulting in a lower advisory sentencing guideline range in his case. When he was ordered to appear before the court regarding the inaccuracy, Carrasco-Rivera lied under oath to the court when he explained how he became associated with the Calcagno name. A sentencing date will be set at a later time. He faces a maximum five year prison sentence, a term of supervised released following his release and a fine.

The case was investigated by the United States Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General, Office of Labor Racketeering and Fraud Investigations.