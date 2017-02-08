Lancaster man will serve up to 20 years for shooting two men

LANCASTER, Pa — A Lancaster man will spend up to 20 years in prison for shooting two men while they were sitting in a car last year.

According to Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Francis Dinkins, 19, was walking when he fired shots into a vehicle on the 500 block of Plum Street on June 10th. The vehicle was sitting outside of a house party and had 6 people inside. Two men were taken to the hospital, one had gun shot wounds to his arm, the second had wounds to his arm and thigh.

Dinkins pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of aggravated assault, four counts of reckless endangerment, discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and a felony firearms count in exchange for a 10 to 20 year prison term.

Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn accepted the agreement and ordered the sentence.

 