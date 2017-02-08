Mild Wednesday before temperatures drop and snow arrives tonight

MILD START WEDNESDAY BUT DRIER: Aside from an isolated shower before daybreak, Wednesday brings drier conditions in addition to mild and 50s by daybreak. Breezes pick up a bit during the afternoon. Temperatures are mild once again to start, with readings falling out of the 50s and through the 40s later during the afternoon. There’s more clouds than sunshine for the afternoon. Readings continue to drop through the 40s and into the 30s through the evening and night, as colder air slides into the region. Wednesday night, cold air continues settling into the region, and it’s timing is crucial in the overnight forecast through early Thursday morning. Rain and snow showers move in during the evening. After midnight, it quickly turns to a steady snow and spreads over the region. Initially, there will be difficulty sticking before the ground cools quickly enough. Then, accumulations of snow take place through the 6 A.M. hour. From 6 to 9 A.M., it wraps from west to east. Accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are expected, with slushy accumulations on the warmer roads. Higher elevations could see a little more, because those spots have the chance to see more. Temperatures fall into the middle 20s to lower 30s by daybreak.

COLD BLAST ENDS WEEK: The rest of Thursday is partly sunny, breezy, and colder. Snow squalls are possible during the afternoon, and could bring spotty additional accumulations on the order of a couple inches or less. Readings are in the lower to middle 30s. Expect afternoon wind chill values in the 20s, and even in the teens at times for our colder locations. Friday is partly sunny as well, and a bit colder. Readings are in the lower 30s after frigid morning lower in the upper teens to lower 20s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A warming trend is expected to take place through the weekend, but it won’t come without some shower chances. Saturday sees temperatures back into the 40s, and a few light showers are possible later during the day. There’s plenty of dry time for much of the day. A better chance for some showers is on Sunday. By that point, temperatures very likely are well into the 40s and pushing the 50 degree mark. Monday is still on the mild side, with breezy conditions and temperatures in the 40s. Tuesday is sunny with temperatures in the lower to middle 40s.

Have a great Wednesday!