Pa Senators split vote on Sessions confirmation as U.S. Attorney General

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senators voted 52 to 47 along party lines to confirm Senator Jeff Sessions as the next U.S. Attorney General. Republican Senator Pat Toomey voted ‘Yes’ and Democratic Senator Bob Casey voted ‘No’ as expected.

Republican Pat Toomey issued the following statement:

“Jeff Sessions will make an outstanding Attorney General, and I am delighted to vote for his confirmation.

“Over the past six years, I have had the chance to work with and get to know Jeff Sessions. I know firsthand what a good, decent man he is.”

“Jeff Sessions is an extremely well-qualified lawyer who has dedicated his life to his country. He served as a member of the U.S. Army Reserve for 13 years and as a federal and then state prosecutor before being elected to the U.S. Senate, where he has served the people of Alabama with distinction.

“Jeff Sessions’ record shows that he will fairly enforce the law for all Americans. Sen. Sessions is a tireless defender of law enforcement, having received the endorsement of every major law enforcement group, while also fighting for the rights of those on the other side of the criminal justice system. Sen. Sessions has the compassion to serve as Attorney General. At every turn, Jeff Sessions has worked to aid those in need.

“I was proud to have Sen. Sessions join me in our fight to reform the Crime Victims Fund, and provide hundreds of millions of additional dollars each year to victims of child abuse, sexual assault, domestic violence, and other crimes. Sen. Sessions joined my successful effort to increase funding for crime victims over the past three years, and he co-sponsored my Fairness for Crime Victims Act, which would make those increases permanent.

“I am confident Jeff Sessions will continue to serve his country well in the role of Attorney General, and I am extremely pleased to have the opportunity to vote for his confirmation.”