Parking bans and snow emergencies for February storm

The following communities have announced snow emergencies for the February 8 – 9 snow event:

Dover Township: 10 p.m. Wednesday until 10 p.m. Thursday. Vehicles to be removed from major roadways.

Lemoyne Borough: 8 p.m. Wednesday until 2 p.m. Thursday. Vehicles must be removed from snow emergency routes.

Middletown Borough: 10 p.m. Wednesday until further notice. Vehicles to be removed from major roadways.

Wormleysburg Borough: 8 p.m. Wednesday until 2 p.m. Thursday. No parking on Snow Emergency routes beginning at 8 p.m.