Police searching for woman accused of stealing makeup from Walmart

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa.– Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing makeup from Walmart.

On February 7 at around 3:00 p.m., the pictured woman entered the Walmart store located in the 3400 block of Hartzdale Drive.

She proceeded to conceal several items from the makeup section before being stopped by loss prevention officers on her way out of the store.

The woman proceeded to push one of the officers out of her way and ran from the store.

Anyone who can identify the woman in the above picture is asked to contact Lower Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676.