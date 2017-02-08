× Poll: Are you in favor of REAL ID?

The REAL ID Act of 2005 is a law that requires state, government-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards to align with federal government guidelines. The guidelines are established for “official purposes,” which is defined by the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

According to the department of homeland security, Pennsylvania has a limited extension for REAL ID enforcement that allow federal agencies to accept driver’s licenses from Pennsylvania until June 6.

On its website, the department explains, “Secure driver’s licenses and identification documents are a vital component of a holistic national security strategy. Law enforcement must be able to rely on government-issued identification documents and know that the bearer of such a document is who he or she claims to be. REAL ID is a coordinated effort by the states and the federal government to improve the reliability and accuracy of state-issued identification documents which should inhibit terrorists’ ability to evade detection by using fraudulent identification.”

Defined “official purposes,” include: boarding commercially operated airline flights; entering federal buildings; and visiting nuclear power plants.

The REAL ID Act implements the following:

Title II of the act establishes new federal standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and non-driver identification cards.

Changing visa limits for temporary workers, nurses, and Australian citizens.

Funding some reports and pilot projects related to border security.

Introducing rules covering “delivery bonds” (similar to bail, but for aliens who have been released pending hearings).

Updating and tightening the laws on application for asylum and deportation of aliens for terrorism.

Waiving laws that interfere with construction of physical barriers at the borders.

The Pennsylvania Senate Communications & Technology Committee held a public hearing on REAL ID today. And, how it would affect Pennsylvanians.

