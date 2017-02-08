× Sony recall affects 18 laptop models, lithium-ion battery pack poses burn and fire hazard

Sony Electronics is voluntarily recalling the Panasonic lithium-ion battery packs, which can overheat and pose a burn and fire hazard, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The commission reported that there have been no injuries, however, encouraged consumers to immediately stop using the recalled battery packs, power off the laptop, remove the battery and follow instructions to obtain a free replacement. Until a replacement battery pack is received, consumers should use the laptop by plugging in AC power only.

About 700 units, in addition to about 1,700 units were previously recalled on June 15, 2016, the commission reported, were sold at Best Buy, Sony retail stores, and other consumer electronic stores nationwide and online at http://www.store.sony.com, as well as other websites from February 2013 through October 2013. The price ranged between $550 and $1,000 as part of Sony VAIO laptops. The cost was about $170 for battery packs sold separately.

The battery was installed in 18 models of Sony’s VAIO Series laptop computers.

The Panasonic battery packs were manufactured with the laptop and battery packs were sold separately or installed by Sony as part of a repair. Panasonic battery packs included in this recall have model number VGP-BPS26 and part numbers 1-853-237-11 and 1-853-237-21 printed on the back of the battery pack.

Recalled model numbers for the Sony VAIO laptop computer are:

SVE14A1, SVE14A2, SVE14A3, SVE1413, SVE1511, SVE1512, SVE1513, SVE1513APXS, SVE1513BCXS, SVE1513JCXW, SVE1513KCXS, SVE1513MCXB, SVE1513MCXW, SVE1513MPXS, SVE1513RCXB, SVE1513RCXS, SVE1513RCXW, SVE1513TCXW, SVE15132CXW, SVE15134CXP, SVE15134CXS, SVE15134CXW, SVE15135CXW, SVE151390X, SVE1712, SVE1713, SVE171390X, VPCCA1, VPCCA2, VPCCA3, VPCCB1, VPCCB2, VPCCB3, VPCCB4, VPCEH1, VPCEH2, VPCEH3, VPCEJ1, VPCEJ2

Customer Service:

Sony Electronics toll-free at 888-476-6988 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday or online at http://www.sony.com, click on “Support” and then “Support Alerts” for more information.