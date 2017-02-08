Tips to prepare for winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa., -- The harsh winter weather is expected to return to Central Pennsylvania in the next 24 hours, with forecasters projecting several inches of snow overnight and into the early morning hours on Thursday.

As a reminder, PennDOT officials always advise motorists during winter weather conditions to avoid driving if possible, but if you need to be on the roads, they remind you to use extra caution while driving. Be sure to slow down and increase your following distance. In addition, make sure to remove all snow and ice off the roof and hood of your car before you drive to prevent any additional hazards on the roads.

Officials also advise motorists to prepare ahead of winter weather by putting an emergency kit in the car. In the kit, include a flashlight, batteries, jumper cables, a snow shovel, ice scraper, first aid supplies, water and rock salt.

PennDOT urges motorists to check road conditions before heading out the door at http://www.511pa.com.