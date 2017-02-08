Vendor specializes in unique meats and puddings at Great American Outdoor Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A company from Northeastern Pennsylvania came to the Great American Outdoor Show to show off their unique-gamey foods.

Down Home Homemade Pudding specializes in just that – rice pudding. They’ve been making it for thirty years.

They have chocolate rice pudding but say their blueberry rice pudding is their best seller at the Great American Outdoor Show.

Down Home came to the outdoor show 16 years ago to show off their pudding and to give people a taste of Elk hot dogs and Venison chili.

They say business keeps getting better at the show.

“It’s interesting is the people who brought our product last year have spread the word so we’re getting a lot of new customers who said, ‘Oh, so and so said they ate their product last year, loved it,’ and we’re getting a lot of repeat customers which is great,” said Patti Brown, the owner.

Patti says you can get their food in delis and stores across Northeastern Pennsylvania including select Wegmans or you can get it at The Great American Outdoor Show which goes on until Sunday.