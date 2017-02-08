Walmart theft suspect sought in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TWP., Lancaster County, PA. — East Lampeter Police are looking for a suspect that helped another man steal $700 worth of merchandise from the Lincoln Highway East Wal-Mart on February 2.

Police arrested one suspect at the time of the theft, Mario Eduardo Garcia-Aguila, 45, of Lancaster, and charged him with misdemeanor Retail Theft. The unidentified suspect fled the scene and was not apprehended.

He is described as an Hispanic male, 30-40 years of age, 5-08 in height, with a medium build, wearing a black leather jacket and black high top sneakers with red trim and white soles.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to submit a tip or contact East Lampeter Twp Police Officer Nate Westerman at 291-4676.