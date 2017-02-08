× Winning Cash 5 tickets sold in Dauphin and Lancaster counties

MIDDLETOWN, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Three tickets won the Pennsylvania Cash 5 jackpot drawing on Tuesday, and two of them were sold in Dauphin and Lancaster counties.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, Tuesday nights jackpot worth $450,000 will be split three ways. Each ticket matched the five balls that were drawn, 07-11-16-21-26. Two of the winning tickets were sold in our area. One was sold at the Sunoco A Plus on the 4300 block of Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg and the Giant Food Store on the 1200 block of South Market Street in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County. The third winning ticket was sold in Montour County.

The winners will get $150,000 each, minus taxes.

Each retailer will get a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. All prizes must be claimed and the tickets validated before the winners are identified. Cash 5 winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize. The lottery encourages each winner to sign the back of their ticket.

To claim a prize, you can call the Lottery headquarters in Middletown, Dauphin County at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at any of the 7 area offices. Claims can be filed Mon. – Fri. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at area offices and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at headquarters in Dauphin County.

More than 50,200 other Cash 5 tickets won prizes of different amounts.