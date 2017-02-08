WINTER STORM WARNING Wednesday and Thursday

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM EST THURSDAY…
The National Weather Service in STATE COLLEGE has issued a Winter
Storm Warning…which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 10
AM EST Thursday. The Winter Storm Watch is no longer in effect.
Hazardous Weather…
* Rain late in the evening briefly mixes with sleet before quickly
changing to snow after midnight.
* Snow intensity increases through the predawn hours with rates of
1 to 2 inches per hour.
* Heaviest snow ending around daybreak with snow tapering off by
mid morning.
* Total snow accumulation 5 to 8 inches.
* Temperatures falling below freezing Thursday with 25 to 30 mph
wind gusts into the afternoon.
Impacts…
* Dangerous travel conditions on snow covered roads with very low
visibility.
* Heavy snow will impact the early morning commute with very slow
speeds and increased risk for accidents.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reminds motorists
to adjust speeds based on driving conditions and to take it slow
in ice and snow.