WINTER STORM WARNING Wednesday and Thursday

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST THURSDAY…

The National Weather Service in STATE COLLEGE has issued a Winter

Storm Warning…which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 10

AM EST Thursday. The Winter Storm Watch is no longer in effect.

Hazardous Weather…

* Rain late in the evening briefly mixes with sleet before quickly

changing to snow after midnight.

* Snow intensity increases through the predawn hours with rates of

1 to 2 inches per hour.

* Heaviest snow ending around daybreak with snow tapering off by

mid morning.

* Total snow accumulation 5 to 8 inches.

* Temperatures falling below freezing Thursday with 25 to 30 mph

wind gusts into the afternoon.

Impacts…

* Dangerous travel conditions on snow covered roads with very low

visibility.

* Heavy snow will impact the early morning commute with very slow

speeds and increased risk for accidents.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reminds motorists

to adjust speeds based on driving conditions and to take it slow

in ice and snow.