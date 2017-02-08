× York based bondsman pleads guilty to assaulting Lancaster woman, stealing her dog

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A York County-based bondsman pleads guilty in Lancaster County Court to taking a woman’s dog during home visits in 2015.

Michael L. Hansen Sr., 50, was charged with several crimes regarding the December 8 and 9, 2015, incidents at an apartment in the 400 block of Manor Street.

Hansen and three bounty hunters went to the apartment on those days, assaulted the woman and took her dog while demanding she provide information on her ex-boyfriend’s whereabouts, who Hansen was seeking.

In court Wednesday, Hansen pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of Defiant Trespass, Conspiracy to Trespass, Simple Assault (two counts), Criminal Mischief, and Theft. Lancaster County Judge Howard Knisely accepted the plea and ordered Hansen serve 4 years on probation.

Judge Knisely also ordered that Hansen not be associated with any bondsman or bail work and that he have no contact with the victim or her family. Hansen, through his attorney, said he will no longer be able to work in the industry due to the convictions.

Judge Knisely said he was “extremely disgusted” by the facts of the case, and found the conduct “inappropriate” and “criminal.”

The victim appeared in court and told the judge she is “relieved” Hansen is being held accountable.

Assistant District Attorney Travis S. Anderson, lead prosecutor, told the judge all parties are in agreement with the outcome, including the victim and police.

The dog, which Hansen took to his office, has since been returned to the woman.

Hansen was charged with two counts of simple assault: one for assaulting the woman and another for leveling a shotgun at neighbors during the incident.

As part of sentence, Hansen also must pay $2,920 in restitution for damages to the apartment and medical bills.

Three other men were charged in the case.