YWCA Lancaster needs new boiler or could be forced to close

LANCASTER, Pa. - The boiler at YWCA Lancaster is nearly 20 years old. According to CEO Michelle McCall it needs to be replaced. It is leaking and there has been some issues with it lately. By law, if the building is not kept at 68 degrees or higher the YWCA cannot operate. Shutting down operations means the YWCA can not host its emergency shelter for women and children. The YWCA is asking for donations.

"In asking the community for support we have been able to secure boilers as a donations which is tremendous. We are now working on pulling together funding as it relates to the design of the system and the instillation," said McCall.