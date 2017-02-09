Police search for man who robbed a Walmart in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — East Lampeter Township police are trying to identify a man who they say robbed a Lancaster County Walmart on Feb. 2nd.

According to police, on Feb 2, two men robbed the Walmart on Lincoln Highway East and stole $700 worth of merchandise. Police caught Mario Eduardo Garcia-Aguila, 45, of South Queen Street, Lancaster, at the time of the theft. The second man, whose identity remains unknown, got away.

The man is described as a Hispanic man, around 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, and black high top sneakers with a red trim and white soles.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call East Lampeter Township Police officer Nate Westerman at 717-291-4676.