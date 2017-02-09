× 3 Lancaster County sex offenders sent to state prison

LANCASTER, Pa. — Three Lancaster County men have been sent to state prison. Two for having collections of child pornography and the other for attempting to solicit sex with a 6-year-old girl, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said.

Patrick J. Grear, 59 of Saddle Dr. in Lancaster, was sentenced to serve 12-to-24-years for possessing child pornography. This is his second conviction. According to the district attorney, Grear pleaded guilty to three felonies, including dissemination of images.

Grear was sentenced by Lancaster County Judge Howard Knisely, who told Grear that a third conviction could mean a life sentence.

Shane Bunting, 26, of East Petersburg, pleaded guilty to criminal solicitation to rape of a child, and will serve 5 ½-to-11-years for attempting to solicit sex with a 6-year-old girl. Police say Bunting made attempts via Facebook messages, but there was no physical contact with the girl.

Robert Diedrich, 46 of East Earl, pleaded guilty to three felonies and will serve 3-to-10-years for possessing about 100 child pornographic images. According to police, Diedrich received an enhanced sentence due to the nature of the images.

All three sentences were ordered in accordance with plea agreements in Lancaster County Court. Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart arranged the plea agreements.