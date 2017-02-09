A frigid end to the week Friday!

COLD DOESN’T STAY LONG

Tonight, the winds subside a bit and skies clear out some. With the snow on the ground, and clearing skies, temperatures plummet fast to the upper teens tomorrow morning. Icy areas are a major concern as the slushy, wet roads and surfaces freeze. Use caution when stepping out. It’s a cold end to the week in the lower 30s but under partly. Clouds thicken up by evening and a few light snow flurries or snow showers, especially north of Harrisburg, can’t be ruled out. Wind chill readings are in the single digits for the morning and lower and middle 20s during the afternoon. The winds are breezy at 10 to 15 mph.

TEMPERATURES FLIP AGAIN

Our cold shot is brief. Temperatures are warming back up quickly into the 40s and 50s Saturday. While most of the day is dry, a few late day showers can’t be ruled out. A greater chance for showers is on Sunday. However, temperatures are still mild in the middle 40s.

NEXT WEEK

The breeze increases as a front slides south of the area, but it is dry and still mild to begin the week. Expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s along with gusty winds. Plenty of sunshine Tuesday helps to boost readings to near 50 degrees again. Temperatures fall back by Wednesday as our next system skirts through the area. It may bring a few light snow showers early morning. We return to near seasonable averages in the 30s for Thursday.

Have a blessed day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist