× At least 8 injured as Palestinian opens fire on market near Tel Aviv, Israeli authorities say

Developing story

A Palestinian man went on a shooting and stabbing attack Thursday at a marketplace in the Israeli city of Petah Tikva, wounding at least eight people, Israeli authorities say.

The alleged gunman, a 19-year-old from the West Bank, was caught by members of the public and arrested by officers, according to police spokeswoman Luba Samri.

Police call the assault a terrorist incident. Petah Tikva is in central Israel, just east of Tel Aviv.

Emergency crews said they treated eight wounded people. Seven were listed as lightly injured; one was listed as moderately injured.

One of the injured people is being treated in a hospital for stab wounds.