Bald Eagle freed from leg trap in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission believes they have found an elusive bald eagle who was snared by a leg-hold trap.

In photos taken over the weekend in Adams County, the eagle was seen flying with a metal trap clamped on one of its talons. A chain dangled from the snare.

On Wednesday afternoon, a hiker noticed the bald eagle entangled in a tree at Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Facebook page. Wildlife officers believe this is the same eagle that was spotted near Gettysburg.

A bucket truck was brought in–and rescuers were able to free the eagle from the trap. The bird flew off, and appeared healthy and alert.

Wildlife Officers examined the trap and noticed there was no trapper identification tag. It’s illegal for traps like these, to be placed on the ground where they are visible from the air as birds hunt through visual cues and can become ensnared by traps that catch their eye.

If you see illegally set traps or injured wildlife, contact your region Game Commission office.